Next iPhone to feature triple cameras, USB-C port: Report

Apple may be seeing a slip in its revenue but that is not stopping the iPhone maker work on its next-in-line premium smartphone that is speculated to boast a number of firsts.
The next iPhone, probably called the iPhone XI or 11, is likely to feature a triple-camera setup at the back. As Bloomberg reports, the third camera will offer a better zooming capability, higher resolution, and wider field of view.
The rear camera is also said to have a 3D system which is currently available on the front camera. The 3D rear camera system could prove fruitful for the upcoming iPhone in handling AR-related apps.
The next iPhone is also rumoured to ditch the Lightning port for a USB-C port.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU