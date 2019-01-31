JUST IN
Another Apple employee arrested over stealing self-driving tech secrets

ANI 

Apple's closely guarded self-driving technology was again vulnerable at the hands of its own employee. The company employee in question, Jizhong Chen, allegedly tried to pass on the information to a Chinese competitor.

It was after an employee saw him taking photos in a sensitive work area that Apple conducted an investigation which led to the discovery of thousands of sensitive documents on his personal computer, leading to his arrest by the FBI, Engadget reported.

According to the criminal complaint against him, he was arrested a day before he was supposed to fly to China. It is the second time an Apple employee has been arrested in information theft from the company's ambitious autonomous technology project.

