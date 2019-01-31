Another Apple employee arrested over stealing self-driving tech secrets

-
ALSO READ
Apple self-driving car in accident - California DMV filing
Try these fitness apps on Apple Watch Series 4 for marathon season
Trump's China tariffs will hit our products hard: Apple
Apple CEO urges Bloomberg to retract spying chips story
Apple patents futuristic AR windshield system that will support FaceTime
-
Apple's closely guarded self-driving technology was again vulnerable at the hands of its own employee. The company employee in question, Jizhong Chen, allegedly tried to pass on the information to a Chinese competitor.
It was after an employee saw him taking photos in a sensitive work area that Apple conducted an investigation which led to the discovery of thousands of sensitive documents on his personal computer, leading to his arrest by the FBI, Engadget reported.
According to the criminal complaint against him, he was arrested a day before he was supposed to fly to China. It is the second time an Apple employee has been arrested in information theft from the company's ambitious autonomous technology project.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU