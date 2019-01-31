Facebook posts record USD 6.9 billion in profit despite controversies

Despite numerous scandals, is making more money than ever. The company posted its quarterly report underlining record profits.

in Q4 hit USD 16.9 billion, up by 30 per cent compared to last year. It also posted record profits of USD 6.9 billion, up by 60 per cent from previous year, reports.

During the earnings call, also announced that it gained more users. However, the company will no longer focus on Facebook statistics and will start focusing on the entire family of apps to collectively report on them.

Nonetheless, the witnessed strong growth in Asia, credit goes to and in particular.

Last year, Facebook was embroiled in the Cambridge Analytica scandal in which millions of users had their privacy sabotaged. While the incident did bring Facebook global damage in terms of reputation, it is clearly no indication of the #DeleteFacebook movement having any impact.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)