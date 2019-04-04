Justin Bieber shares selfie from therapy session

has never shied-away from speaking about his issues and even ensures to regularly update fans about his situation. In a recent social media post, the showed people how "cool" it is to prioritise

The 25-year-old singer, on Wednesday, posted a selfie on story and wrote, "Therapy Session (written in bold). It's cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions."

In March, the 'Sorry' singer, via an post, asked his fans to "pray" for him amid his battle with depression.

Posting a picture, in which he can be seen hugging and Kanye West, Bieber wrote, "Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and your prayers really work thanks. The most human season I've ever been in facing my on."

Later the same month, the announced that he is stepping away from the spotlight for a while to focus on his

He opened up about working on some of his "deep-rooted issues" in a lengthy post explaining his fans that his music career is taking a back seat as his health and family are top priorities at the moment.

Bieber also noted that he is prioritising his to "sustain" his marriage and to live up to the expectations he has created for himself as a future father.

Following the singer's decision to seek treatment, an insider told People that he was "feeling very positive" and working hard to repair "some root issues" through counselling sessions from both spiritual and secular components from pastors and licensed professionals.

Bieber and Baldwin are set to tie the knot for the second time in a ceremony in front of their friends and families. The two first got married at a New York courthouse on September 13, 2018.

