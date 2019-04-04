Britney Spears checks into psychiatric facility

American recently checked into a mental health facility after suffering from emotional

The 37-year old singer, known for smashing hits including 'Toxic', 'Oops...I Did It Again' and 'pretty girls', was admitted about a week ago and is expected to stay there for a month.

According to Variety, the has been going through a tough time over the past year because of her father's health crisis, who recently underwent a second surgery to fix a broken colon.

Last year in November, the 'make me...' had to put her residency on hold to look after her ailing father. She even opened up about the situation in one of her posts.

"A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and on my family at this time," she wrote.

This is not the first time that the pop star's mental health issues have disrupted her life. Back in 2007, made headlines after she shaved her head. She also attacked paparazzi with an umbrella.

