Britney Spears checks into psychiatric facility

American singer Britney Spears recently checked into a mental health facility after suffering from emotional distress.
The 37-year old singer, known for smashing hits including 'Toxic', 'Oops...I Did It Again' and 'pretty girls', was admitted about a week ago and is expected to stay there for a month.
According to Variety, the singer has been going through a tough time over the past year because of her father's health crisis, who recently underwent a second surgery to fix a broken colon.
Last year in November, the 'make me...' singer had to put her Las Vegas residency on hold to look after her ailing father. She even opened up about the situation in one of her Instagram posts.
"A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time," she wrote.
This is not the first time that the pop star's mental health issues have disrupted her life. Back in 2007, Spears made headlines after she shaved her head. She also attacked paparazzi with an umbrella.
