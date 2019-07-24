Sonbhadra firing: Probe panel reaches Ubha; 37 people arrested so far

An investigation committee led by Uttar Pradesh Upper Chief Secretary on Wednesday arrived in Ubha village of Sonbhadra district to investigate the July 17 firing incident in which at least 10 people were killed.

Five more people were arrested in connection with this case on Tuesday, taking the total number of arrests to 37.

At least 10 people including women were killed, while over 20 sustained injuries when a village headman and his associates allegedly opened fire at a group of people over a land dispute at Ubha village on July 17.

The incident took place when the village headman went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier announced that an ex gratia of Rs 18.5 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased and Rs 2.5 lakh to the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

