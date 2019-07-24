"Waiting for instructions from Delhi", says B S Yeddyurappa after meeting RSS leaders

JUST IN
BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said that he is waiting for instructions from his party leadership on formation of the party government in Karnataka following the fall of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

"I am waiting for instructions from Delhi. At any point of time we will call for Legislature Party and then head to the Raj Bhavan," he said while speaking to media in Bengaluru.

Yeddyurappa made the statement during his visit to the RSS office in Chamrajpet.

BJP MLA C T Ravi, along with his supporters, met Raghaveshwara Bharati Swami here in the morning, a day after the JD(S)-Congress coalition was defeated in the Assembly.

