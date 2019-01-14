Sonipat: Speeding car runs over seven people

A speeding car broke barriers and ran over as many as seven people who were sleeping inside a railway station premises here on Sunday night.

All the injured have been admitted to the hospital.

(GRP) (SHO) Ashok Kumar, who is investigating the matter, said that they received information late Sunday night about the incident.

"Seven people, out of whom three were women, have been admitted to the general hospital. A case has been registered under different sections against two people including the of the car," the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)