Sons bat for their parents in Lok Sabha elections in high profile Lucknow constituency

The sons of electoral contestants in this high profile constituency are batting for their fathers and mother, campaigning from door to door, and seeking people's support for them.

Pankaj Singh, son of Rajnath Singh, who is contesting from Lucknow, is campaigning for his father.

"I am a and I am campaigning as our is fighting from here. The public have already made up their mind. We are going to win by a bigger margin this time," said Singh, an MLA.

"We have a long association with the people of Lucknow," he said.

Kush Sinha, the son who is contesting on the SP ticket, said that it is his duty to campaign for his mother.

"It is my duty to help my mother. The people and party workers are very cooperative and the common man wants a change here. They say that they don't want an that comes once in 5 years after winning the election," said

Sarthak, the son of candidate Acharya Pramod Krishnam, is campaigning for his father. He said that the response is very positive and people will definitely change the government.

Poonam Sinha, wife of Shatrughan Sinha, is SP-BSP-RLD candidate from

SP, BSP, and RLD are contesting polls in alliance in in which the SP is contesting 37 seats, BSP 38 and RLD three.

Thirteen seats are going to polls in the fourth phase of elections on Monday in the state. The counting of votes will start on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)