Poonam Sinha files nomination, Shatru by her side

Poonam Sinha, wife of Shatrughan Sinha, filed her nomination papers from the seat on Thursday as a candidate.

She was accompanied by

Poonam Sinha, who had joined the two days ago, will be pitted against in She is the joint SP-BSP candidate.

Talking to reporters after filing the papers, she said: "I am confident of my victory. My party has done a lot of work here and I have the blessings of the people of "

later took out a roadshow in which her husband and two sons Luv and Kush were also present.

Shatrughan Sinha's presence at the road show triggered off a controversy. He had joined the on April 6 while the roadshow was essentially a Samajwadi Party show.

"I am here not as a but as a husband and surely I have the right to be by my wife's side at this time," he said. He also said that he would also campaign for his wife but not for any other non- candidate.

Meanwhile, the Congress candidate from Lucknow, Acharya Pramod Krishna, also filed his nomination for the Lucknow seat on Thursday.

The has not lost any election in Lucknow since 1991. Former represented the constituency from 1991 to 2004. After Vajpayee retired from active politics, BJP's Lalji Tandon won the high profile seat in 2009.

retained Lucknow for the party in 2014 by defeating Congress with a huge margin. Joshi later joined the

--IANS

amita-aks/mr/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)