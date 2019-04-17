Jan Oblak signs new contract with Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper, Jan Oblak, has signed a new four-year contract with the club, extending his contract to the summer of 2023.

The Slovenian international, 26, is now tied to Atletico Madrid until he turns 30. has conceded just 21 goals in 32 games this season and has helped his side earn 18 league clean sheets.

joined the club back in 2014 and since then he has recorded a hugely spectacular 115 clean sheets in just 203 games and also won the Spanish Super Cup, and Super Cup with the Rojiblancos.

Atletico is currently second in in the 2018-19 campaign with 65 points and is nine points short from the league leaders Barcelona, having 74 points.

However, Defender has already agreed to an EUR80m deal to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Atletico Madrid will now face Eibar on April 20.

