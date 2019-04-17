Harbhajan Singh shares throwback post from his international debut match

Cricketers may not remember all their stats, but they very well remember their debut matches as they are given international caps for the very first time. Indian Singh on Wednesday shared a similar picture remembering his international debut.

"21 years ago, 17 April 1998 I made my first appearance for in a one-day cap no 113, against At Sharjah... Time fly yes it does.," posted on his account.

The 38-year-old has been one of the finest spinners to come out of India, as he has taken a total of 417 wickets in the Test format, recording a haul-mark hattrick in the 2001 Test match against in Kolkata.

also scored two consecutive Test match centuries against New Zealand, showcasing his potential with the bat in hand. The took part in a total of 103 Test matches.

The spinner claimed 269 wickets in 236 matches in the ODI format and he was a key member of winning team in 2011.

He was exceptional in India's maiden T20 triumph as well. The spinner has taken a total of 25 wickets in 28 T20I matches.

The off-spinner was last seen in an Indian team in the year 2016 when he played a T20I against the (UAE).

Harbhajan is currently a member of in the (IPL) and he has been showcasing magic with the ball in his hand.

The spinner was remarkable in his performances against Royal Challengers and Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)