PCB Board of Governors meeting adjourned due to incomplete quorum

The 53rd meeting of the Board (PCB) Board of Governors, was adjourned on Wednesday for a later date due to an incomplete

The meeting was adjourned for a brief period, as five members attempted to table a resolution which was not part of the meeting's agenda.

The Chairman, Ehsan Mani, had proposed that any business other than the agenda could be considered under 'Any Other Items' at the end of the meeting.

But, the (KRL) and the four other regional representatives refused to return for the completion of the meeting.

"I am hugely disappointed by today's events as I was looking forward to an interactive, productive and constructive discussion, which was aimed at taking forward," said in an official statement.

"Yesterday, we called on the of and engaged in fruitful and enlightening discussions to promote in It is, therefore, particularly disappointing that the from also refused to return for the BoG meeting. We reaffirm our commitment to doing what is right for cricket and once again becoming a strong force in the world game, and must not get derailed by personal agendas," he added.

Ehsan Mani, Chairman, Asad Ali Khan, Kabir Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Ayaz Butt, Muhammad Numan Butt, Shah Dost, Shahrez , attended the meeting whereas Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain and Lt Gen (R) were not able to attend the meeting due to prior engagements.

Earlier, the meeting had started with the members offering "fateha" for all those people who lost their lives in the tragic incident in Quetta's Hazarganji market as well as who passed away recently. Khan was a

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)