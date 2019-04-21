SP workers should learn discipline from BSP workers: Mayawati

Miffed by the loud sloganeering allegedly by workers in the middle of her address at a rally in Firozabad, supremo said that the SP workers need to learn how to listen attentively from BSP people.

"The sloganeering and shouting you (SP) do in the middle of a speech, I think you should learn a little from the BSP people how they listen carefully to what I say. The SP people need to learn a lot," said at a joint rally of the SP-BSP alliance which was also attended by

Targeting the BJP, and other opposition parties, said that voters should be careful not to fall for their tactics.

"Parties are going all out to create an environment favourable for them by manipulating the media, opinion polls and surveys. Voters should not be misled by these things," she said.

"People should be able to see through the tall promises in manifestos of political parties and not get lured by it," Mayawati added.

Burying decades-old hatchet, the SP and BSP have joined forces to take on the and BJP in As per a pre-poll pact, the BSP, SP and RLD are contesting on 38, 37 and 3 Lok Sabha seats, respectively.

In Firozabad, Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother of Pragatisheel (Lohia) is contesting against his nephew Akshaya Yadav, son of Prof Akshaya is also the sitting from the seat.

