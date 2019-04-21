Hyderabad man jailed in Saudi; wife seeks Sushma's help

-
Alleging that her husband has been jailed by Saudi authorities on false allegations of theft, Hyderabad resident Salam Begum has sought assistance from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
"My husband Syed Asif went to Saudi Arabia on 19 January 2016 through an agent here in Hyderabad. He was promised 1800 Saudi Riyal as salary but was paid only 1200 Saudi Riyal. He was working as a driver there," said Begum.
"Even after working for two years, my husband's employer didn't give him leave to come back to India. He was not allowed to come even when my mother-in-law expired. He then approached the Indian Embassy in Saudi and was returning to Hyderabad when he was arrested at the airport on charges of stealing 65,000 Saudi Riyal from his employer," she added.
Begum has requested EAM Sushma Swaraj to rescue her husband who is jail for the last seven months.
