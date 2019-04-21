Hyderabad man jailed in Saudi; wife seeks Sushma's help

Alleging that her husband has been jailed by Saudi authorities on false allegations of theft, resident Salam has sought assistance from

"My husband went to on 19 January 2016 through an agent here in He was promised 1800 Saudi as salary but was paid only 1200 Saudi He was working as a there," said

"Even after working for two years, my husband's employer didn't give him leave to come back to He was not allowed to come even when my mother-in-law expired. He then approached the in Saudi and was returning to when he was arrested at the airport on charges of stealing 65,000 Saudi from his employer," she added.

has requested EAM to rescue her husband who is jail for the last seven months.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)