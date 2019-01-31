Spain hold Indian women's hockey team to 2-2 draw

Spain pulled up a remarkable comeback to hold India, which fumbled on a good opportunity to take control, to a 2-2 draw in the deciding encounter here at Murcia on Thursday.
India won the third match 5-2, while Spain had registered a narrow 3-2 win in the opening match. With the second match ending in a draw, both the teams have leveled the series 1-1.
India got off to a rollicking start as they caught the Spanish defence on the wrong foot. An infringement by a Spanish defender saw India being awarded a penalty stroke only minutes into the first quarter.
Though India missed scoring from this opportunity, Deep Grace Ekka made up for the missed chance with a well-converted penalty corner awarded in the 8th minute.
India's 1-0 lead doubled in the second quarter when their forward line worked in tandem to penetrate into the striking circle with striker Navneet Kaur scoring a beautiful field goal off Rani's assistance in the 26th minute. At the second hooter, India had registered a comfortable 2-0 lead.
After the 10-minute halftime break, hosts Spain made a resolute comeback as they vied to overcome the initial setback. The Indian defence was put to the test when Lucia Jimenez scored a field goal in the 35th minute.
Pressure to defend their 2-1 lead saw India give away a penalty corner in the 39th minute. Clara Ycart was impeccable in her attempt to score as Spain leveled the score to 2-2.
The final quarter saw India up their ante in attack but a strong Spanish defence denied any opportunities inside the circle resulting in a draw.
India will next meet Ireland on February 2.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU