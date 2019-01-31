Indian women's hockey team held 2-2 by Spain

The Indian women's team squandered a two-goal advantage at the half-time to allow hosts stage a superb fightback and earn a 2-2 draw in the fourth and final encounter here Thursday.

Deep Grace Ekka (8th) and (26th) scored for India, while (35th) and (39th) sounded the board for the hosts.

With this draw, the two teams levelled the four-match series 1-1.

had registered a narrow 3-2 win in the opening match with the second match ending in a 2-2 draw. won the third match 5-2.

will now face silver medallists on February 2.

got off to a rollicking start as they caught the Spanish defence on the wrong foot. An infringement by a Spanish defender saw India being awarded a only minutes into the first quarter.

Though India missed scoring from this opportunity, Deep Grace Ekka made up for the missed chance with a well-converted penalty corner awarded in the 8th minute.

India's 1-0 lead doubled in the second quarter when their forwardline worked in tandem to penetrate into the striking circle with striker scoring a beautiful field goal off Rani's assist in the 26th minute.

At the second hooter, India had registered a comfortable 2-0 lead.

After the 10-minute halftime break, hosts made a resolute comeback as they vied to overcome the initial setback. The Indian defence was put to the test when scored a field goal in the 35th minute.

Pressure to defend their 2-1 lead saw India give away a penalty corner in the 39th minute. was impeccable in her attempt to score as Spain levelled the score to 2-2.

The final quarter saw India up their ante in attack but a strong Spanish defence denied any opportunities inside the circle resulting in a draw.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)