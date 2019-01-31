Dottin helps Windies take early lead in T20I series against Pak

-
West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin blazed an unbeaten 90 off 60 balls, which helped her side to a convincing 71-run win in the first T20I against Pakistan Women in Karachi on Thursday.
The visitors won the toss and elected to bat. Dottin along with Kycia Knight got their side to a good start, scoring 34 runs under four overs before Knight was caught by Aiman Anwar off Nashra Sandhu for eight.
The big-hitting Dottin continued her attack, taking West Indies past 50 before Shemaine Campbelle was run out on four. Chedean Nation, who smashed her maiden T20I half-century off 35 balls, and Dottin then went onto stitch an unbroken 109-run stand to post 160/2.
Chasing a competitive target, only two Pakistan batswomen Javeria Khan (19) and Bismah Maroof (38) reached double digit as West Indies' Shamilia Connell (3/29) and Shakera Selman (2/8) dismantled the top-order of hosts before Anisa Mohammed, Afy Fletcher and Dottin finished the remaining work and bowled out Pakistan for 89 in 18 overs.
West Indies, with a lead of 1-0, will meet Pakistan for the second T20I of the three-match series on February 1 in Karachi.
