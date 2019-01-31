Dottin helps Windies take early lead in T20I series against Pak

West all-rounder blazed an unbeaten 90 off 60 balls, which helped her side to a convincing 71-run win in the first T20I against Women in on Thursday.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat. Dottin along with Kycia Knight got their side to a good start, scoring 34 runs under four overs before Knight was caught by Aiman Anwar off for eight.

The big-hitting Dottin continued her attack, taking West past 50 before Shemaine Campbelle was run out on four. Chedean Nation, who smashed her maiden T20I half-century off 35 balls, and Dottin then went onto stitch an unbroken 109-run stand to post 160/2.

Chasing a competitive target, only two batswomen Javeria Khan (19) and Bismah Maroof (38) reached double digit as West Indies' Shamilia Connell (3/29) and Shakera Selman (2/8) dismantled the top-order of hosts before Anisa Mohammed, Afy Fletcher and Dottin finished the remaining work and bowled out for 89 in 18 overs.

West Indies, with a lead of 1-0, will meet Pakistan for the second T20I of the three-match series on February 1 in

