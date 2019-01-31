South Africa vice-captain Chloe Tryon ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is

South Africa women vice-captain Chloe Tryon has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka Women due to recurrence of a groin injury.
The 25-year-old, however, is expected to return for the ODI series, which will be part of the ICC Women's Championship.
Replacing the big-hitting player, all-rounder Sune Luus, who had been left out of the initial squad after a poor performance, will return to the side.
South Africa women, ranked at number six on the ICC T20I team rankings, and Sri Lanka women, placed at number eight, will play the T20Is beginning on February 1 at Cape Town as double-headers with the men's team matches between South Africa and Pakistan.
