India to meet New Zealand and Bangladesh at World Cup warm-ups

India are scheduled to meet New Zealand and Bangladesh at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up matches, beginning on May 24.
Virat Kohli-led side, which is playing against New Zealand in the ongoing five-match ODI series, will meet the Kiwi side on May 25 at The Oval. Subsequently, India will clash with Bangladesh on May 28 at the Cardiff Wales Stadium.
As per previous ICC tournaments, warm-ups will be 50 overs per side, but will not carry official ODI status, as teams can field all members of their 15-man squad during the match.
Apart from India, other high-profile clashes include Pakistan versus Australia and Sri Lanka against South Africa on May 24 at the Bristol County Ground and the Cardiff Wales Stadium.
England and Australia will lock horns on May 25 at the Hampshire Bowl. South Africa and West Indies, Pakistan and Bangladesh will meet on May 26 at the Bristol County Ground and the Cardiff Wales Stadium.
Australia and Sri Lanka, England and Afghanistan will clash on May 27 at the Hampshire Bowl and The Oval. West Indies and New Zealand will meet on May 28 at the Bristol County Ground.
The much-awaited ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 is scheduled from May 30 to July 14 in England and Wales.
