Special cell in Haryana to keep watch on travel agents sending people abroad illegally

Chandigarh (Haryana), [India], Jan 21 (ANI): on Monday announced to establish a special cell which will take strict action against those indulged in sending people to foreign countries in an unauthorized manner.

Apart from this, FIRs have also been registered against 21 such persons in the state who were indulged in sending people to foreign countries in violation of the rules.

Lal shared this information during his meeting with at in late on Sunday evening.

"The said that some agents send people abroad without visa and documents, and after reaching there, they have to face many difficulties," an official statement quoted her saying.

Lal said that would be identified and strict action would be taken against them.

The Chief Minister also sought assistance from the for pilgrimage of people of the state to Shri Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, On the request of the Chief Minister, Swaraj assured him that all possible help would be provided in this regard.

Union for Sports and Youth Affairs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also met Chief Minister in and discussed various issues. They also held discussions on sports and facilities being provided to sportspersons in the state and across the country. (ANI)

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)