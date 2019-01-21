Operation to evacuate trapped miners not abandoned: Centre to SC

The Centre and the government informed the on Monday that the operation to evacuate the miners trapped in a coal mine in Meghalaya's East Hills since December 13 last year, has not been abandoned.

told a bench headed by Justice AK Sikri that it is a human tragedy and both central and state governments have done everything possible.

"The possibility of someone being dead was there from 10 minutes after the tragedy occurred. The NDRF cannot be said to be lackadaisical," told the bench, after Anand Grover, appearing for the petitioner, contended that he had learnt that rescue operation has been stopped.

Petitioner also submitted a report and suggested some measures to rescue the miners. The top court now posted the matter for January 28 for further hearing.

Meanwhile, government said it has filed a status report on the steps taken to rescue the miners.

"The has made every possible effort with promptitude and has deployed the at the site of the incident as expeditiously as possible," state of said in its status report.

It added, "During the course of the entire operation, the pumps have been constantly in use, however, the same has not resulted in any substantial decrease in the water levels. The further course of action as regards recovery of detected bodies and the pumping activities shall be decided on the basis of consultation between the medical team and Navy ROV team and the family members of the deceased miners.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)