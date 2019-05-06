SRAM & MRAM Group and SITI 1 embark historic Global Halal Tourism Venture

& MRAM Group and signed a joint venture association agreement to foray into the hugely profitable but yet unchartered Tourism This could probably start a new wave of investments and technological advances in the fields of Tourism as & MRAM is known for its technological innovations.

& MRAM has been at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies in the fields of GPS, PPS, VPS, AI, Big Data and hence best suited to deal with the technological innovations that are being proposed for in the fields of tourism. Big data analytics and is going to be used extensively for the development of all the verticals aligned with Halal Tourism.

"Halal Tourism is not just restricted to tourism related to Islamic activities but it's a global phenomenon for clean and meticulously planned tourism and businesses allied along the Halal Network", said Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, of SRAM & MRAM group.

He was ecstatic that the current global economy is gearing up for a piece of the USD 240 Bn industry and SRAM & MRAM along with SITI 1 have embarked on a mission to achieve the target of USD 500 Bn by the year ending 2025.

"With the range of products on offer from SITI 1, the target could be easily achieved earlier than envisaged once the initial hurdles and the misconceptions are reigned in", he further added.

Dr Mohammed Malekhzadeh, of SITI 1 International, thanked SRAM & MRAM for having given the opportunity to be a part of the USD 1 billion dollar SRAM & MRAM group and took this opportunity to reciprocate his feelings for the agenda echoed by Dr Hiranandani on the formation of a global conglomerate on the realms of Halal Tourism.

He has been at the epitome of his research on various aspects of Halal Tourism and the effects of the same on the growing horizon involving all tenets of Halal friendly businesses has been not just ecstatic but feels his dream of a global conglomerate revolving around his pioneering research of over 2 decades is finally taking shape and reaching the global audience that he had erstwhile targeted.

"SITI 1 has introduced new perspective to the world, covering 22 categories out of which belongs to just one category," said Dr Malekhzadeh and

"Halal tourism encompasses a huge variety of verticals and businesses that we seemingly tend to use daily but never really put a thought into the dynamics of how every walk of life is ultimately connected to the halal tourism business. Hotels, airlines, land - sea and road transport, hospitals, dentistry, restaurants, coffee shops, and beverages, drugs and medicines, cosmetics, beauty products, clothing, carpets & rugs, slaughter houses, well the list is enormous", said Reza Sadeghi, and associate of SITI 1.

Chief Guest explained the realm of Islamic Tourism in detail, listing of muslim friendly destinations, training of stake holders. He stressed on collaborative learning with SRAM & SITI 1 to promote Halal Tourism globally.

of Sustainable Business Network Association of Malaysia, and Nadzirah Salehuddin, of the Halal Division were praising SITI 1 and its certification.

Patrick Theseira, Sales, and the brain behind brining in halal tourism in his praised SRAM & amp; SITI 1 for having given him the opportunity to introduce halal tourism in the entire ASEAN countries and he along with his partners Dr Ravee, Director of Tasly Sdn Bhd and are releasing Heyy CAB in Malaysia, the first Halal Certified B2B and B2C e-Hailing application in the world.

and Nancie Foo, Directors of Seni 2020 & SRAM Technologies, have reiterated the fact that entire world is a market that can be tapped for multifarious benefits under the Halal Banner and have said that they are planning to introduce Halal Tourism and certification processes in the media and entertainment industry in and other ASEAN countries.

Dr praised for the implementation team headed by Thomas Mathew, and Vidya Babu, and associate for Halal Tourism in SRAM & MRAM and expected that they are the backbone for the entire business process and hoped that they will take active leads in implementation of Halal Tourism and its 22 product lines across the global platform currently enabled under SRAM & MRAM.

Mahendra Joshi and Mr. Natesh Sharma, associates and shareholders in the SRAM Group have taken the onus on themselves to promote Halal Tourism in the entire Indian Subcontinent and the MENA regions. and entrepreneurs themselves, they feel that this opportunity can breed in a whole new range of business opportunities in all of and

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch, an organisation patronised and promoted by the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) under the tutelage of Indresh Kumar and ably supported by his wards Sailesh Vats, of Infinite New Bharat, an NGO have blessed the project and hope to promote the concepts and benefits of Halal Tourism across the length and breadth of

Mary Mam, Director of Cambodian Operations, SRAM & MRAM Group, and Jasmine Khongka, Logistics - of SRAM & MRAM Group, remarked Dr Malekhzadeh and his pioneering efforts.

Mam has specifically targeted the entire ASEAN market to promote Halal Tourism and she is already putting up an implementation team to start working towards achieving the goal of 100 per cent halal certified and ASEAN market by the year 2025.

Sirajudin Shahul Hameed, of SRAM & MRAM will be spearheading the operations in the MENA and regions and has already identified heads of states whom he would be approaching in the near future to complete the Halal Certification Procedures and is already in talks with a few western universities for providing advanced Halal Certification Courses right up to post-doctoral programmes.

Dr Jagvinder Singh Virk, technocrat and from and Sr. Associate of Dr SRAM & MRAM group has been at the forefront of advocating Halal Tourism from the 1 to all his customers.

He has been talking to various heads of states to ensure that the products and services offered by SITI 1 are of the highest standards and would be necessary for smooth functioning of the day to day halal standards expected across the globe. He feels that It is at this opportune time that the association between SRAM & SITI 1 makes a fantastic business sense.

Almost the whole world market is on a platter to be served the halal label and SRAM will use its global presence to market the products. SITI 1 is using its expertise in the fields of halal tourism and halal certification to ensure strict compliance of all the halal processes and thus ensure successful implementation of the halal certification processes.

With tie-ups with leading universities SITI 1 is in the process of providing doctoral degrees to aspiring students who want to have their careers in the fields of halal tourism.

