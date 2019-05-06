Add style to your home with REHAU RAUKANTEX uPVC Edgebands

In keeping with the growing trend to match home interiors, India, a leading system and service provider for polymer-based solutions in windows, & amp; building industry launched RAUKANTEX uPVC edgebands that blend aesthetically with all kinds of furniture, enhancing home interiors and making your home a style statement. The RAUKANTEX uPVC edgebands are non-toxic, Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Fungal and DOP free (Di-octyl phthalate).

RAUKANTEX is REHAU's premium uPVC edgeband range and will be available in 9 variants. These include; RAUKANTEX Colour & amp; Decor, RAUKANTEX Mirror Gloss, RAUKANTEX Magic 3D, RAUKANTEX V-Groove, RAUKANTEX Wood Veneer, RAUKANTEX Collection, V-Twin and RAUKANTEX Super High Gloss. The edgebands can match any corresponding laminate texture, design or colour, giving endless design possibilities to your home or workplace.

The uPVC edgebands enhance the overall appeal of your and are a perfect solution for kitchen cabinets, cupboards, table edges, etc. In addition to being cost effective, they offer a smooth finish by concealing raw edges, increasing durability of your They protect the furniture from humidity and are heat resistant. They minimize accumulation of dust and are easy to clean. In addition, the edgebands are child friendly, pet friendly and eco-friendly.

To showcase the lifestyle features of the uPVC edgebands, has roped in leading & amp; merchandise designer, Sanjana Sud, from Design to create a collection of clothes and props using edgebands. The event witnessed a spectacular evening of and glamour. Leading models such as Nitin Bhardwaj, winner of Mr Glittz, 2019 along with prominent models walked the ramp, reflecting the style of edgebands with a range of innovative clothes and accessories.

The ramp sequences comprised of; a High Gloss Range (combination of colours and finishes with dark and dramatic look with reflective surfaces), a Decor Range (range with wood/veneer finish uPVC edgebands in earthy, natural and eco-friendly look), solid colour range (a fun and happy collection inspired by REHAU's extensive range of colour palette) and a Sports Range (a peppy and quirky range using gloss material and solid colors, dedicated to the growing category of fitness enthusiasts).

The clothes and accessories showcased included; a shoulder top and knee length skirt, edgebands rings attached to an outfit, edgeband upper body set and costume, shoulder set and long skirt made using edgeband, halter top, flare skirt, a corporate and relaxed wear collection of men's shirt, blazer, tie, waist coat and pants, a sports range of swim suit, tube, hockey uniform & amp; stick, tennis uniform and racket, IPL jersey & amp; bat, and a range of 18 accessories such as edgeband inspired arm gear, head gear, gladiator sandals, sunglasses, bangles, mini chair, lamp, edgeband mounted wings, and more.

"Today's discerning consumer demands stylish choices of surfaces with intricate detail and finishing. This is the reason for the rising demand and popularity of our edgebands. The uPVC edgebands are non-toxic, DOP free and recyclable, opening a new perspective to modern furniture design. Carpenters, contractors and furniture manufacturers find it very valuable, both commercially and aesthically. Consumers recognise it as a lifestyle product, playing an important role in designing homes and blending it with any kind of furniture and decor. In addition, they come in 1000+ colours and a 100 per cent colour match gurantee to suit every palate", said Ajay Khurana, Chairman, REHAU,

"It is an honour to work with REHAU to create a collection of innovative clothes and accessories inspired by the uPVC edgebands. The process was interactive and I learnt so much about this wonder material and its many benefits such as being eco-friendly", said from Design

Earlier in the year REHAU, shared its plans to further strengthen its presence to bring advanced living to Indian consumers and enhance its brand presence in by announcing 36 new by 2020. These include; REHAU Shoppe (showcasing select range of Furniture Solutions), REHAU Concepts (shop-in-shop concept) and (stand alone REHAU experience centre). These are expected to hit the soon.

In early 2018, the company launched REHAU Inspiration Express, a unique mobile experiential showcase, encompassing the entire range of ADVANCED LIVING SOLUTIONS, from furniture, windows solutions, building solutions to give a first-hand experience to architects, interior designers, consultants, contractors, craftsmen and consumers. Since its launch in April 2018, it has covered over 22 states and 100 cities, making it one of the most successful consumer activations of the company.

REHAU has a strong focus on 'Made in India', 'Made for India' offering customised solutions for Indian consumers across furniture, windows and building solutions. It has two operational plants in Pune since 2001 (manufacturing edgebands, various rigid profiles, profiles for windows and doors & amp; various industrial solutions) and a third plant in Vadodara, for Edgebands.

