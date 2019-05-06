Dedicated bankruptcy court has rejected ArcelorMittal India's plea to set aside the Resolution Plan submitted by Royale Partners Investment Fund

The committee of creditors has approved the RPIF plan by giving 73.17 per cent votes, confirmed Mayur Ghule,

The dedicated bankruptcy court has rejected India's plea to set aside the resolution plan submitted by (RPIF) for Construction India (EPIL), formerly Essar Projects India. The lenders of Construction India have approved RPIF's revival plans with 73 per cent voting.

The of Luxembourg-based Group sought the National Company Tribunal's (NCLT) intervention to direct EPIL's lenders to re-vote on its plan and restrain the resolution professional (RP) and lenders from proceeding with implementation of RPIF's resolution. is also vying for

"I am not inclined to interfere with the decision of the committee of creditors (CoC) in approving RPIF's resolution plan," said MK Shrawat, of the Mumbai-bench of NCLT.

"As far as legal and procedural requirements are concerned, prima facie, they are complete in all aspects and will be looked into further at the stage of plan approval by this bench", he added.

NRI billionaire LN Mittal-led ArcelorMittal had opposed the lenders' decision to approve the Royale Partners' plan, arguing that it did not having approval from of India (CCI), as required. ArcelorMittal said the total value of its offer was more than R. 2,200 Cr, including Rs. 1,084 Cr of fresh equity in Construction India, which owes over Rs. 7,200 Cr to its financial and operational lenders.

for the RP argued that prior approval from is a procedural requirement by the CoC, and not a requirement under the

"The CoC rejected ArcelorMittal's (applicant) claim, with 77.87 per cent of the CoC voting against the resolution plan. Only 17.67 per cent of CoC voted in favour of the resolution plan and the rest abstained from voting," said the resolution professional.

"The plan was considered and reviewed by the CoC and it was of the unanimous opinion that it was unsatisfactory", he added.

"Members of the CoC further believed that viability and feasibility of the (ArcelorMittal) conditions were not satisfactory in nature," argued the RP.

The RP has already submitted the plan of RPIF for approval to the NCLT and the tribunal will hear the matter on April 30.

"The committee of creditors has approved the RPIF plan by giving us 73.17 per cent votes and believes it is, in its commercial wisdom, the better plan," said Mayur Ghule, of & amp;

firm & amp; Co and EY are advising for EPIL. ArcelorMittal declined to comment on the matter.

While an email query to of Deloitte, who is resolution professional of EPC Construction India, did not elicit a response till press time.

