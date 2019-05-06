Sri Lanka blocks social media platforms after Sinhalese-Muslim clashes

on Monday temporarily blocked Facebook, and some platforms as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of false information a day after clashes broke out between ethnic group and minority Muslims.

"Access to applications, Facebook, WhatsApp, etc. has been temporarily suspended," the Information Department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, curfew imposed in Negombo after tensions between communities erupted, has been lifted, reported Colombo Page. A church in the town was targeted during the April 21 bombings,

Police spokesman, SP Ruwan Gunasekara, said the curfew in Negombo was lifted at 7 am today after the situation was brought under control.

This was the first incident of violence between the two communities since the April 21 terror attacks, which claimed the lives of 257 people in the island nation.

After the attacks, the authorities had imposed restrictions on platforms but lifted them on April 30.

During the Kandu riots in March last year, had blocked popular social media networks, such as Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram, for three days to prevent the spread of communal violence.

