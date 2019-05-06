End violence: Trump to Gaza

Stepping up his support for Israel, on Monday urged to "end the violence" as it will only lead to "more misery" in the region.

"Once again, faces a barrage of deadly rocket attacks by terrorist groups and We support 100% in its defence of its citizens," tweeted Trump.

"....To the Gazan people -- these terrorist acts against will bring you nothing but more misery. END the violence and work towards peace - it can happen!," he added.

Trump's tweet comes amid escalating tensions in the Israel- border after a month of truce between them brokered by Lately, both sides have engaged in rocket and missile firing which has so far killed 24 Palestinians and three Israeli officers.

The has claimed that ruled by and jihadi elements has fired around 600 rockets and other projectiles in southern Israeli cities, adding that, in retaliation, it has targeted more than 250 targets belonging to Gaza militants. Adding to the worsening situation, Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been indicating to launch attacks on Gaza since his election campaign, on Sunday said that he has ordered the military to continue 'massive strikes" against Gaza.

