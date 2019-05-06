End violence: Trump to Gaza

-
ALSO READ
Emergency does 'great violence' to Constitution: Democrats
House of Representatives passes resolution to overturn Trump's emergency declaration
Trump has 'black and white' world view: UK foreign minister
Trump signs a prison reform bill into law
Democratic probe a 'big, fat, fishing expedition:' Trump
-
Stepping up his support for Israel, United States President Donald Trump on Monday urged Gaza to "end the violence" as it will only lead to "more misery" in the region.
"Once again, Israel faces a barrage of deadly rocket attacks by terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad. We support Israel 100% in its defence of its citizens," tweeted Trump.
"....To the Gazan people -- these terrorist acts against Israel will bring you nothing but more misery. END the violence and work towards peace - it can happen!," he added.
Trump's tweet comes amid escalating tensions in the Israel-Gaza border after a month of truce between them brokered by Egypt. Lately, both sides have engaged in rocket and missile firing which has so far killed 24 Palestinians and three Israeli officers.
The Israeli military has claimed that Gaza ruled by Hamas and jihadi elements has fired around 600 rockets and other projectiles in southern Israeli cities, adding that, in retaliation, it has targeted more than 250 targets belonging to Gaza militants. Adding to the worsening situation, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been indicating to launch attacks on Gaza since his election campaign, on Sunday said that he has ordered the military to continue 'massive strikes" against Gaza.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU