Russia urges US to abandon 'irresponsible' plan to overthrow Maduro's regime

Irresponsible plans by the to overthrow Nicolas Maduro's regime by force would disrupt the prospect of a political settlement in Venezuela, said Russian on Sunday.

Speaking at the start of a meeting with Venezuelan in Moscow, said, "Attempts to stage a violent upheaval in have nothing to do with the democratic process, and only disrupt any prospects of political settlement," reported Today.

The Russian added that political and civil unrest prevalent in the Latin American country could only be solved through "inclusive political dialogue" and not by the attempts of "power grab."

Meanwhile, in an interview to a US television channel ABC, US on Sunday bluntly said that has a "full range" of powers to intervene at will in Venezuelan.

"The has his full range of Article 2 authorities and I'm very confident that any action we took in would be lawful," Pompeo stated when asked if could intervene in the country's power struggle without congressional approval.

The statement came ahead of a meeting with in Finland's northern city of on Monday.

and the US have taken diametrically opposed stands in Venezuela's political crisis. The two have traded warnings against each other's interference in the country's affairs.

has been in the throes of a political crisis, which was accelerated when Guaido declared himself as the President of the nation in January. The US immediately recognised him as the interim President, demanding Maduro to step down.

Maduro continues to hold on to his post despite several calling for his resignation. is also facing an acute economic and humanitarian crisis at the moment, which is worsened by repeated sanctions from the US.

