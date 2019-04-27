It was a massive boost that MSD wasn't around: Rohit Sharma

Indians skipper said that Dhoni's absence in the match between and in the ongoing edition of the was a massive boost for his team.

Dhoni was not able to play the match due to and in his absence, Indians registered a comprehensive 46-run victory over Chennai on Friday.

"It was a massive boost that MSD wasn't around. Because his presence does a lot for their team. When you don't have Dhoni when they're chasing the score, then it becomes difficult for them. I'm sure their presence was missed by CSK. But he was sick, it's not in his control either," Sharma said at the post-match ceremony.

Sharma said that he was glad to lose the toss as he wanted to chase as well on a pitch which eventually turned out to be another slow pitch in Chennai. The played a 67-run knock to enable his team to post the total of 155 runs on the board.

"I thought it was better to lose the toss since we wanted to chase as well. But we knew whether we bat first or bowl first, we'll still have to play good We spoke about that at the start of the game, but it was a great effort by the boys since it's not easy to come here and play. We had to scrap for every run and every wicket, can't ask for much more," Sharma said.

"Satisfying innings, mine. I was getting 30s and 40s but not getting half-centuries. At no point was I worried about my form because I was hitting the ball well. I knew the day will come, and I guess today was the day," he added.

after winning the match against CSK, reached the second position in the IPL league standings with 14 points and a net run rate of +0.537.

The team next takes on Kolkata Knight Riders at in Kolkata on April 28.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)