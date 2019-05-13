Sri Lanka: Social media platforms banned after attack on mosque

The on Monday blocked various platforms including WhatsApp, and YouTube to prevent the circulation of rumours in the aftermath of violence in Chilaw and

Police also imposed a curfew on Sunday in the town and nearby areas after clashes erupted between Christian and Muslims communities, reported

Mobs threw stones at mosques and Muslim-owned stores in Chillaw on Sunday. The residents of the town- a majority of them being Christians - also thrashed a man, stating that he caused a dispute by posting volatile posts on

Police had fired shots in the air to stop the violence.

Tensions are brewing in the island nation since April 21, when eight coordinated bombings left at least 250 people dead and scores of others injured.

This is the third time authorities in have imposed restrictions on after the attack.

was last banned on May 6 after violence erupted between Sinhalese Buddhist and Muslims communities.

The police also arrested a 47-year-old Moulavi on Sunday for using to propagate extremist views.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)