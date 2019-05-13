Sri Lanka: Social media platforms banned after attack on mosque

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka blocks social media platforms after Sinhalese-Muslim clashes
Social media platforms removed more than 500 posts, ads with objectionable content: EC
WhatsApp banning users using third-party app versions
WhatsApp tipline of no use for 2019 Lok Sabha polls
Germany to Facebook: Stop forcing users to share their data
-
The Sri Lankan government on Monday blocked various social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube to prevent the circulation of rumours in the aftermath of violence in Chilaw and Kuliyapitiya.
Police also imposed a curfew on Sunday in the town and nearby areas after clashes erupted between Christian and Muslims communities, reported Daily Mirror.
Mobs threw stones at mosques and Muslim-owned stores in Chillaw on Sunday. The residents of the town- a majority of them being Christians - also thrashed a man, stating that he caused a dispute by posting volatile posts on Facebook.
Police had fired shots in the air to stop the violence.
Tensions are brewing in the island nation since April 21, when eight coordinated bombings left at least 250 people dead and scores of others injured.
This is the third time authorities in Sri Lanka have imposed restrictions on social media after the Easter Sunday attack.
Social media was last banned on May 6 after violence erupted between Sinhalese Buddhist and Muslims communities.
The police also arrested a 47-year-old Moulavi on Sunday for using social media platforms to propagate extremist views.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU