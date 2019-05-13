Climate change is running faster than we are says UN chief

-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres while addressing the media on Sunday alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Auckland said that Climate change is worsening.
According to Al Jazeera Guterres said: "Climate change is running faster than what we are ... The last four years have been the hottest registered."
He said that the countries are not following commitments under the 2016 Paris Agreement which expects them to keep the global temperature rise to below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
"We are not on track to achieve the objectives defined in the Paris Agreement, and the paradox is that as things are getting worse on the ground, political will seems to be fading," he said.
Reports in the state of the planet show the need for concrete steps to tackle climate change and environmental catastrophe
Guterres intends to spend three days in the country as part of his trip to the South Pacific to highlight climate change's global threat. While during his visit, he praised Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for introducing a bill that aims to make New Zealand mostly carbon neutral by 2050.
