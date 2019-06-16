Andhra, Odisha, Telangana CM to attend a spritual event

newly elected Chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend a program organised by Sarada Peetham sheer Swami Swaroopanandendra on Monday.

The three-day program is being held at Ganapati Sachidananda's ashram on the banks of in Undavalli village, district.

Swaroopanandendra, the spiritual guru of Reddy, has named as his successor to Sarada Peetham in Visakhapatnam.

Karan who is as of now as 'Bala Swami' will be made a full-fledged sanyasi on June 17.

Hundreds of devotees thronged the ashram on the first-day of the event. Endowments V Srinivas, also attended the event.

