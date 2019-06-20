Srikakulam: Ten injured in road accident

Ten people were injured after the van they were travelling in lost control and fell in a canal near village, Lakshminarasupeta Mandal here on Thursday.

The injured are being shifted to a nearby hospital, while police have filed a case and have started an investigation.

The passengers were returning from a wedding party in Subalai village of Hiramandalam and were headed to Revella village in Narsipatnam Mandal of district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)