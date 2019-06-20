Finance Commission to visit Karnataka next week

The 15th headed by NK Singh will visit from June 23 to 26 and will be meeting several political leaders, economists and participate in events.

As part of its visit, the commission will be interacting with Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy along with his other Cabinet colleagues and senior state government officers, an official statement said.

The commission will also be meeting representatives of political parties of the state. There will be separate meetings with the representatives of Rural Local Bodies and Urban Local Bodies of

Karnataka will the 22nd state when the commission will pay a visit next week.

"An interaction of the has been scheduled with senior economists and another with IT experts including Nandan Nilekani, on possible performance-based incentives to promote DBT, PFMS and digital economy," the statement said.

The commission will also hold a meeting with the representatives of trade and industry of Karnataka.

During its visit, the commission will be visiting the (KSNDMC), a state-of-the-art centre for managing and monitoring disaster response and a first-of-its-kind established in the country, according to the statement.

"One of the major issues being faced by Bengaluru is the management of its traffic. To understand the issues and solutions, a visit to the has been planned," it added.

The will also visit the Experience Centre in the city.

Bosch, one of the oldest companies in Bengaluru, has recently opened a unique state-of-the-art experience centre.

