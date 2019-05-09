Srinagar: Government to construct 16 viewpoints on banks of Dal Lake

JUST IN
Business Standard

Jammu-Kashmir government is building viewpoints on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar for the convenience of tourists.

"There are around 16 points that we call 'ghats' that are being developed with a blend of modern and traditional architecture," N A Wani, Director Kashmir Tourism said on Wednesday.

Last month, it was reported that in an effort to attract tourists and restore the sheen of the famous island Char Chinari located at the Dal Lake, the tourism authorities have come forward to plant two new Chinar trees on the island.

It is a popular tourist destination and used to be one of the favourite spots of Bollywood films for shooting movies. Kashmir is popular for its traditional cultures and heritage that has for years attracted tourists from across the world.

