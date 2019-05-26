Triumphant Indian Women's Hockey team returns after series win over Republic of Korea

-
ALSO READ
Hockey India invite Australian great Glenn Turner for women's camp
Focus on fitness, ball-handling speed at women's hockey national camp
NorthEast look to defy odds against Bengaluru FC in first ISL semi-final
ISL: Mumbai, Bengaluru play intense draw
ISL: NorthEast must defy odds in first semi-final show (Preview)
-
Rani-led Indian Women's Hockey team returned to Bengaluru on Sunday after winning the three-match series 2-1 against the Republic of Korea.
The Indian team won back-to-back matches against the hosts and they lost the final match. India defeated the hosts 2-1 in the opening two matches whereas they lost the final match 0-4.
In the series, defender Sunita Lakra completed 150 international matches for India and 18-year-old striker Lalremsiami completed 50 international matches.
"It was not exactly the way we wanted to finish the Series but I think the experience was important at this juncture," Indian team coach Marijne said in an official statement.
"Two of the three matches we did very good and executed our plans well. While those two wins were confidence boosting, we must forget those victories and only think about the last match which did not go according to plan and focus on how we can improve ahead of the crucial Olympic qualifying event," he added.
There will be a national coaching camp which will include 26 players ahead of the FIH Women's series finals. The camp commences on May 27.
For the FIH Women's series finals Hiroshima Japan, the Indian team will be grouped in Pool A where they will play against Uruguay, Poland and Fiji. The other participating teams include Mexico, Japan, Russia and Chile grouped in Pool B.
List of Core probables for the coaching camp: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Nisha, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Lilima Minz, Neha Goyal, Manpreet Kaur, Jyoti, Anuja Singh, Sonika, Karishma Yadav, Rani, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Priyanka Wankhede, Amandeep Kaur, Reena Khokhar (under rehabilitation).
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU