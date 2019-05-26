Triumphant Indian Women's Hockey team returns after series win over Republic of Korea

Rani-led Indian Women's team returned to Bengaluru on Sunday after winning the three-match series 2-1 against the Republic of Korea.

The Indian team won back-to-back matches against the hosts and they lost the final match. defeated the hosts 2-1 in the opening two matches whereas they lost the final match 0-4.

In the series, defender completed 150 international matches for and 18-year-old striker completed 50 international matches.

"It was not exactly the way we wanted to finish the Series but I think the experience was important at this juncture," Indian said in an official statement.

"Two of the three matches we did very good and executed our plans well. While those two wins were confidence boosting, we must forget those victories and only think about the last match which did not go according to plan and focus on how we can improve ahead of the crucial Olympic qualifying event," he added.

There will be a national coaching camp which will include 26 players ahead of the FIH Women's series finals. The camp commences on May 27.

For the FIH Women's series finals Japan, the Indian team will be grouped in Pool A where they will play against Uruguay, and The other participating teams include Mexico, Japan, and grouped in Pool B.

List of Core probables for the coaching camp: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Nisha, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Lilima Minz, Neha Goyal, Manpreet Kaur, Jyoti, Anuja Singh, Sonika, Karishma Yadav, Rani, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Priyanka Wankhede, Amandeep Kaur, (under rehabilitation).

