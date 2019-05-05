Chris Gayle makes return to Jamaica Tallawahs for CPL

has been named the by Tallawahs for the upcoming Carribean (CPL), making a return to the side after a gap of two seasons.

"We are delighted to have Chris playing for his home team for the 2019 season. There is no bigger name in Twenty20 cricket, and we can't wait for him to arrive and make the Jamaican fans proud. We are looking being a big part of our push for a third CPL title," Jefferson Miller, of Tallawahs said in a statement on Saturday (local time).

Gayle took the team to title wins in 2013 and 2016. He left the side after the 2016 season to join St Kitts and Nevis Patriots leading them to the final in 2017 and the playoffs in 2018.

The left-handed batsman is the top run-scorer in the CPL with a total aggregate of 2,111 runs and has scored three centuries in the tournament, all coming for the Jamaica team.

will be playing five home games in Jamaica during the 2019 season.

The rest of the Jamaican squad will be decided at the CPL Players Draft which takes place on May 22.

This year's CPL will be held from September 4 to October 12.

Gayle is currently playing in the ongoing edition of the (IPL) for Kings XI Punjab and he was recently named in the squad for the upcoming

