Stock market opens higher following global cues

Equity benchmark indices opened higher on Monday tracking positive global cues.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was up 284 points at 39,899 while the gained 91 points to 11,962. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green during morning hours.

Among stocks, home lender DHFL jumped over 5 per cent after the company paid investors and depositors part of repayments due after missing the deadline last week.

Britannia was up 2.7 per cent while Power Grid and traded over 2 per cent. and too were up 1.9 per cent.

But shares of slumped over 13 per cent after the government removed Parvez Ahmad, and carried out a raid at the lender's corporate office in connection with alleged fraudulent appointments.

Shares of traded 12 per cent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 3,559 crore in the fourth quarter of FY19 compared to a profit after tax of Rs 189 crore in Q4 FY18.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets climbed on Monday after the dropped its threat to impose trade tariffs on in a deal to combat illegal migration from

Tokyo's Nikkei gained 1.1 per cent while shares in Hong Kong and showed handsome gains.

