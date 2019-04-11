Positive market breadth

Stocks were trading with small gains in morning trade. At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 28.85 points or 0.07% at 38,614.20. The index was up 6.60 points or 0.06% at 11,590.90.

Key indices were trading near flat line in early trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was off 0.25%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was off 0.03%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 902 shares rose and 884 shares fell. A total of 104 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading lower after a dovish turn by the and milder than expected US inflation.

In US, led Wall Street slightly higher on Wednesday, as US inflation data proved to be benign and the minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting were unsurprising.

The Federal Reserve is likely to leave interest rates unchanged this year given risks to the US economy from a global slowdown and uncertainty over trade policies and financial conditions, according to the minutes from its March 19-20 policy meeting.

Back home, (up 2.35%), Asian Paints (up 1.3%), (up 1.17%), (up 0.93%) and (up 0.83%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

(down 3.56%), (down 1.23%), (down 0.82%), (down 0.81%) and (down 0.78%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.

shed 0.77%. said its sales fell 13.49% to 3.59 million tonne in March 2019 compared with 4.15 million tonne in March 2018. Production fell 5.16% to 4.04 million tonne in March 2019 compared with 4.26 million tonne in March 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 April 2019.

rose 0.99%. announced that it has secured the total business of Rs 3,031.70 crore in March 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 April 2019.

On the political front, voting for the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is being held today. Voting will take place in 91 Lok Sabha seats in 20 states and Union territories today. Elections will be held in seven phases from 11 April 2019 to 19 May 2019 and counting will take place on 23 May 2019.

