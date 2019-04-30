Wishfin forays into Insurance; launches 2-wheeler insurance on Whatsapp

Wishfin, one of India's leading financial market place, has forayed into insurance through Wishfin Insurance (Web Aggregator Private Limited) and its site.

has launched a unique product - "Buy Two-wheeler Insurance on Whatsapp".

First time in India, through "Buy Two-wheeler Insurance on Whatsapp" customers can buy two-wheeler insurance on Whatsapp, by simply giving a missed call to and chatting on Alternately, you can start the chat by clicking on this link and sharing your number: wishpolicy.com/minsure.

Wishpolicy has tied up with Bharti General Insurance, a joint venture between and AXA, to offer this unique proposition.

"Bharti has one of the best plans in two-wheeler insurance, in terms of price and service, and hence we partnered with them. At Wishpolicy, we are always innovating to make it easy and convenient for our customers to access the best and services," said Puru Vashishtha, & MD, and

"We are big believers in the power of and chat-commerce. Whatsapp is omnipresent in India, with 100s of millions of customers. We have used for servicing our customers but we really wanted to drive transactions on Whatsapp. Our new product "Buy Two-wheeler Insurance on Whatsapp" is the first such solution in to drive transaction of such as insurance on Whatsapp. At the cost of repeating myself, I will say that the likes of (NASDAQ listed with ~ USD 28 billion market cap), have shown the power of commerce on chat platforms. Whatsapp has more than 200 million daily active users in Through its innovative products, Wishfin is building a financial product commerce ecosystem, on Whatsapp platform," he added.

"We are happy to with Wishpolicy.com, a growing web aggregator offering insurance products, for reaching out to a large chunk of new age consumers and providing them a cost-effective and hassle-free two-wheeler in the country. With a mobile platform like WhatsApp, we are making it easier for customers to get their two-wheeler policy through a convenient communication channel'', said Sanjeev Srinivasan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, General Insurance.

About a year ago, Wishfin group had partnered with Whatsapp on testing its solution. Wishfin had launched Free CIBIL on Whatsapp by giving missed call at That product was a big success, with more than a million customers checking their credit score monthly. With "Buy Two-wheeler Insurance on Whatsapp", Wishpolicy has made significant progress in driving transactions on Whatsapp.

This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)