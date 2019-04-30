Wishfin forays into Insurance; launches 2-wheeler insurance on Whatsapp

-
Wishfin, one of India's leading financial market place, has forayed into insurance through Wishfin Insurance (Web Aggregator Private Limited) and its site.
Wishpolicy.com has launched a unique product - "Buy Two-wheeler Insurance on Whatsapp".
First time in India, through "Buy Two-wheeler Insurance on Whatsapp" customers can buy two-wheeler insurance on Whatsapp, by simply giving a missed call to 85 27 844 822 and chatting on Whatsapp. Alternately, you can start the Whatsapp chat by clicking on this link and sharing your number: wishpolicy.com/minsure.
Wishpolicy has tied up with Bharti AXA General Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Group and AXA, to offer this unique proposition.
"Bharti Axa has one of the best plans in two-wheeler insurance, in terms of price and service, and hence we partnered with them. At Wishpolicy, we are always innovating to make it easy and convenient for our customers to access the best financial products and services," said Puru Vashishtha, Chairman & MD, Wishfin.com and Wishpolicy.com.
"We are big believers in the power of Whatsapp and chat-commerce. Whatsapp is omnipresent in India, with 100s of millions of customers. We have used Whatsapp Business for servicing our customers but we really wanted to drive transactions on Whatsapp. Our new product "Buy Two-wheeler Insurance on Whatsapp" is the first such solution in India to drive transaction of financial services such as insurance on Whatsapp. At the cost of repeating myself, I will say that the likes of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ listed with ~ USD 28 billion market cap), have shown the power of commerce on chat platforms. Whatsapp has more than 200 million daily active users in India. Through its innovative products, Wishfin is building a financial product commerce ecosystem, on Whatsapp platform," he added.
"We are happy to partner with Wishpolicy.com, a growing web aggregator offering insurance products, for reaching out to a large chunk of new age consumers and providing them a cost-effective and hassle-free two-wheeler insurance scheme in the country. With a mobile instant messaging platform like WhatsApp, we are making it easier for customers to get their two-wheeler policy through a convenient communication channel'', said Sanjeev Srinivasan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti AXA General Insurance.
About a year ago, Wishfin group had partnered with Whatsapp on testing its business solution. Wishfin had launched Free CIBIL on Whatsapp by giving missed call at 82 87 151 151. That product was a big success, with more than a million customers checking their credit score monthly. With "Buy Two-wheeler Insurance on Whatsapp", Wishpolicy has made significant progress in driving transactions on Whatsapp.
