Stop playing with fire: Mehbooba on BJP's promise to abrogate Articles 370, 35A

Reacting to BJP's poll commitment to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution, People's (PDP) and former Chief Minister on Monday appealed the party to "stop playing with fire".

Mehbooba warned that if the BJP annulled the Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution after coming to power in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, then, not only but the entire country will burn.

"Already is sitting on 'barud ka dher (pile of gunpowder)'. If this happens then not only Kashmir but the country and the region will burn. So, I appeal to BJP that please stop playing with fire," Mehbooba told ANI.

BJP released its election manifesto titled 'Sankalp Patra' on Monday, proposing to annul the two Articles. While Article 370 grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, Article 35A provides special rights and privileges to the citizens of the state.

There are several PILs pending in the Supreme Court, challenging both Articles 370 and 35A.

Seven-phase elections in the country are slated to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

