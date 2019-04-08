No option but to scrap Article 370 & 35A in backdrop of demand for PM in J-K: Rajnath Singh

on Monday said that the government will have no option other than to do away with Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution, related to special status for and if there is a demand for a separate for the state.

"I want to say it very clearly, if the demand of two is raised, then we are left with no other option except than to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A," said addressing a rally here hours after he participated in the release of BJP's election manifesto in for the Lok Sabha polls 2019.

Singh asked the and leaders of political parties to clear their stance on such demands.

"Those who have led and as for a long time, they say that and should have a different I want to ask Congress, I want to ask leaders of all political parties, what's your view on the statement of that person? What you have to say? Whether you also want there should be two Prime Minister in India," asks

BJP on Monday released its manifesto, reiterating its demand for abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution which are provisions specific to Jammu and Kashmir.It also said that the party will make efforts to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits to the state

Former Jammu and Kashmir had in a speech more than a week ago in Kashmir's Bandipora pitched for the revival of the posts of for Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah had said, "Rest of the princely states merged with the country without condition but we had said that we will have our own identity, our own Constitution. We had our own 'Sadr-e-Riyasat' (President) and 'Wazir-e-Azam' (Prime Minister) too. By God's grace, we will bring that back."

Article 370 grants special autonomous status to J and K, while Article 35A, incorporated into the Constitution in 1954, provides special rights and privileges to the citizens of the state.

