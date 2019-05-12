Senior citizens, first-time voters turn flag bearers in sixth phase of LS polls

Visibly enthusiastic first-time voters and senior citizens were among those who exercised their franchise early morning on Sunday at different polling booths across the six states and capital of

As soon as polling began at 7 am, a considerable number of young first-timers voters and senior citizens were seen waiting in queues.

Wheelchair-bound cast her vote at a polling booth in Haryana's district and appealed to all to come out and take part.

"Everyone should vote, it should not be wasted. I just wish that a good candidate wins," 86-year-old Kaur told ANI.

Similarly, in Karnal, one of the senior citizen couples who arrived at a polling booth to cast their vote urged for a larger turnout. "We are here to vote because we believe that country should move forward. Everyone must vote," the couple said.

Eighty-two-year-old voter from said, "This is an election for the Centre and central has to deal with international issues as well."

He also said that there was no difficulty in commuting to the polling station.

Another octogenarian, 84-year-old KT Thomas, who also cast his vote at a polling booth in Delhi, said it was the 14th time he is participating in an electoral exercise.

In Delhi, police officials were seen extending a helping hand to senior citizens in casting their votes.

In Jharkhand's Dhanbad, a patient undergoing dialysis, Sangeeta, said she came straight from the hospital to cast her vote. "It is my right to cast vote," she enthusiastically said.

Giving the seniors company were first-time voters, who were excited about their debut.

A first time voter from said, "I was very excited to exercise my right to vote for the first time. I came early to avoid the rush. I want to say to everyone to go vote. is important if people want to be heard."

Two sisters, and Rakhi Kothari, also exercised their franchise for the first time in Delhi.

"Sanitation and women's safety are the main issues along with reservation in education institutions. We are to get a say in decision making", they said.

for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls began on Sunday morning. A total of 59 seats from six states and one Union Territory are polling today.

The final phase of polling will be held on May 19, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

