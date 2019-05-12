LS Polls phase 6: Voter turnout highest in West Bengal till 9 am

-
As polling began in 59 parliamentary constituencies across the nation for the penultimate and sixth phase of general elections, West Bengal saw the highest voter turnout in the initial hours of voting despite instances of violence, while Delhi and Haryana saw tepid voter turnout.
As of 9 am on Sunday, West Bengal witnessed 16.66 per cent voting, while Jharkhand recorded second highest voter turnout of 14.97 per cent.
Polling percentage in other states: Bihar (9.03 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (8.32 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (7.58), Haryana (5.48 per cent) and Delhi (5.18 per cent).
Among the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, voting percentage is highest at East Delhi (8.16 percent), followed by North East Delhi (8.02 percent), West Delhi (7.76 percent), Chandni Chowk (4.24 percent), New Delhi (3.56 percent), North West Delhi (2.58 percent) and South Delhi (1.13 percent).
Polling is being held on eight seats in Bihar, all ten seats in Haryana, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal and four in Jharkhand, in addition to Delhi.
In the ongoing phase of elections, among the heavyweights in the fray are former chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav (from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh), Digvijaya Singh (from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh), Bhupinder Singh Hooda (from Sonepat in Haryana), and Sheila Dikshit (from North-East Delhi).
Former Union Minister and RJD veteran Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is in the fray from Vaishali in Bihar, while Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting from Guna in Madhya Pradesh.
Re-polling is being conducted at booth number 116 in West Bengal's Barrackpore parliamentary constituency and station number 110 in Arambag Lok Sabha seat, along with one polling station each in Puducherry and Tripura.
The seventh and last phase of elections will take place on May 19 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.
