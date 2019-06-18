JUST IN
Strict action will be taken against firm selling unapproved cotton seeds: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Khot

ANI  |  General News 

Strict action will be taken against the companies which are selling unapproved cotton seeds to farmers in the state, said Agriculture Minister Sadabhau Khot on Tuesday.

"Strict action will be taken against the company which is found indulging in selling unapproved cotton seeds to farmers in the state. A committee has also been formed to look into the matter," said Khot, while speaking to ANI.

"We were informed that several years back, some farmers tried seeking permission for the use of such cotton seeds but the permission was not given by the government. However, we first need to see the supply source of these seeds," he said.

According to reports, the cotton seeds which farmers are using in Akola are usually genetically modified ones and have various dangerous consequences.

"There is an urgent need to teach and educate our farmers about the use of cotton seeds. It is the lack of knowledge that leads them towards the use of unapproved seeds," he said.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 20:02 IST

