Sub-inspector shot by assailants in Khandwa

KK was shot at by unidentified bike-borne assailants here on Tuesday.

Additional SP Mahendra Tarnekar said, "KK Agarwal, was on 15 days Special Leave Petitions (SLP) and was busy in some personal work when some unidentified assailants shot him from behind. He was immediately shifted for medical care."

Tarnekar also informed that Agarwal's condition is now stable and he is recovering well.

An investigation in the case is underway. More details are awaited.

