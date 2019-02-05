HAL built Rudra chopper makes precautionary landing near Bengaluru

Indian Army's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-built Rudra chopper made a precautionary landing near Bengaluru on Tuesday.
HAL teams were airlifted to the landing site to provide support.
On February 3, former Navy Chief Admiral Arun Prakash had said that there is a need to examine the performance of HAL.
Prakash raised his concern after a Mirage-2000 fighter jet crashed on Friday in Bengaluru, killing two IAF pilots.
Sources in the Air Force said initial reports suggest that the plane took off and then landed immediately with great force, after which the parts of the front portion broke and it crashed into a gate near the runway.
The aircraft was being flown by two test pilots of the Indian Air Force - Squadron Leader Siddhartha Negi and Squadron Leader Samir Abrol. Both pilots were from the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment.
The avionics and electronic warfare capabilities of the planes were upgraded and the two pilots were taking it for an acceptance test when it crashed at the HAL airport.
