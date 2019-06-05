Sudan: Death toll rises to 60 after crackdown on pro-democracy protesters

At least 60 people were killed and over 300 others were wounded after security forces launched a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters earlier this week, according to the of Doctors (CCSD).

The demonstrators demanded that the (TMC), which toppled Sudanese in a coup this April, hand over the government charge to civilians.

Violence erupted on Monday after the military stormed the main camp of the protesters here in a bid to break up the agitation, according to

Several of the wounded are in a critical condition, according to the CCSD.

Quoting eyewitnesses, also reported that the police and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces fired shots at the protesters, while many beat the demonstrators who took to the streets.

While the violence has simmered down in Khartoum, the CCSD said that one woman was killed by a stray bullet on Tuesday.

have also been blocked by major service providers in various parts of

While protesters have been asking the TMC to step down to make way for a government led by civilian leaders, the military reached a settlement with the opposition for a three-year transition to democracy.

During an address on state TV on Tuesday, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the of the council, however, said that elections will be held within nine months.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)