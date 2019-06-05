N Korea urges US to adopt 'strategic choice' to resume talks, warns 'patience has a limit'

Four months into the stalled denuclearisation talks between the and following the failed summit, has once again urged to reflect upon the "correct strategic choice" to resume talks before its patience wears down, reported.

In a statement carried by the Korean (KCNA) on Tuesday, a for North Korea's foreign ministry has urged the US to "drop its current way of calculation" to keep alive the agreement they reached during their first summit in June last year.

"Whether the June 12 DPRK-U.S. Joint Statement will remain effective or turn out to be a mere blank sheet of paper will now be determined by how the U.S. would respond to our fair and reasonable stand," quoted the spokesperson,

"The U.S. should duly look back on the past one year and cogitate about which will be a correct strategic choice before it is too late. The U.S. would be well-advised to change its current method of calculation and respond to our request as soon as possible. There is a limit to our patience," he added.

A similar call by was made in April when leader had said that he would wait for Washington's "courageous decision" until the end of this year.

Talks between the two hit a roadblock after the second summit in ended abruptly with no joint statement being released. The two sides reportedly failed to resolve their differences on sanctions waivers.

has since launched multiple projectiles as a sign of their apparent frustration regarding the stalled talks and continuing sanctions.

Tensions between the two briefly heightened recently after the US seized one of its cargo ships on the suspicion of shipping coal and other goods in violation of global sanctions on the regime.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)