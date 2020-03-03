Sudhanshu Pandey takes charge as Chairman and Managing Director of MMTC

Pandey is from Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and has experience of over 32 years in different senior positions in state governments

Additional Secretary at the Department of Commerce Sudhanshu Pandey has assumed additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Ltd, India's largest trading company said on Tuesday.

His predecessor Ved Prakash superannuated last month-end.

Pandey is from Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and has experience of over 32 years in different senior positions in state governments, the Centre and the Indian embassy in Germany.

He led many high-level government and trade delegations to various countries. Pandey currently discharges functions as the Chief Negotiator of India.

-- earlier known as Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation -- is the single largest trader for product lines like minerals, metals and precious metals.

